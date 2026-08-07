New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after persistent protests by Opposition members over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple and the NEET paper leak issue.

As the House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to freedom fighters ahead of the anniversary of the 1942 Quit India Movement, observed on August 9. Members also observed the occasion by paying homage to those who contributed to India's freedom struggle.

Describing the Quit India Movement as a symbol of truth and non-violence, Birla said the world continues to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and urged protesting members to follow those ideals.

Referring to B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution, the Speaker said Parliament was meant for discussion and debate, which are fundamental to democracy. He criticised the Opposition's conduct, saying it was against parliamentary norms and unacceptable.

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With protests continuing in the House, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Friday marked the 15th sitting since the Monsoon Session began on July 20 in which the Lok Sabha failed to complete Question Hour because of repeated disruptions by Opposition members.