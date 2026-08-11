Motorists across India have reason to cheer as the central government prepares to roll out two significant driving licence amendments from 15 August. Introduced under the Jan Vishwas Act, these reforms aim to ease compliance and simplify the renewal process for millions of vehicle owners who often find themselves caught out by sudden expiries.

The return of the 30-day grace period

Perhaps the most welcoming news for drivers is the restoration of the 30-day grace period for expired licences. Under the original Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, drivers had a 30-day window after their licence expired to renew it without facing penalties or legal issues. However, an amendment in 2019 scrapped this provision, making any licence completely invalid the very day after its expiry date. This strict rule caused immense inconvenience to everyday drivers who simply forgot the exact date of their licence expiry.

Starting 15 August, the 30-day grace period is officially back. Motorists will once again have a one-month buffer to complete their renewal process without worrying about being fined for driving with an invalid document.

Encouragement for early renewals

The second major amendment addresses a long-standing issue faced by proactive drivers. Previously, while motorists could apply for renewal up to one year before their licence was set to expire, the newly renewed licence would become effective from the application date. This meant drivers had to sacrifice the remaining validity of their existing licence if they chose to renew early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new rules, this unfair loss of validity is eliminated. From 15 August, even if you renew your licence up to a year in advance, the new validity period will only commence after your current licence officially expires. This sensible adjustment is expected to encourage motorists to renew their licences well ahead of time without any penalty of lost days.