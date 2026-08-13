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Nanded: Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a knife attack at a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday, police said.

The attack took place around 1.45pm at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, where a man allegedly attacked Badal with a knife. Police detained one person in connection with the incident.

Badal was taken to a private hospital for treatment. A video circulating online showed him walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Earlier in the day, Badal had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded with his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an Akali Dal MP.
(With PTI inputs)

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