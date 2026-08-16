Rampurhat: Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ashis Banerjee was found hanging at a party office near his residence in Birbhum's Rampurhat on Sunday morning, police said.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the office in Hattala Para. The letter, which has circulated on social media, reportedly states that no one was responsible for Banerjee's death and expresses regret over his decision to enter politics. However, PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Officials are examining the note and other circumstances surrounding the death to determine what led to the incident.

In the purported one-page note, Banerjee reportedly claimed that he had never been involved in corruption or accepted money in exchange for favours. He also alleged that although he had objected to certain "wrongdoings" within the party, he had been unable to speak out against them.

The note also reportedly mentioned the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). Banerjee claimed he had no role in decisions related to tenders, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates. He alleged that attempts had been made to malign and humiliate him and described entering politics as a mistake.

Banerjee, who had been involved in politics since his student days and had also worked as a teacher, reportedly advised his family members not to enter politics. He also recalled the affection he had received from his students.

ADVERTISEMENT

A longtime TMC leader, Banerjee represented Rampurhat in the Assembly from 2001 to 2026. He served as deputy speaker and held portfolios including school education and agriculture in the Mamata Banerjee government.

He contested the 2026 Assembly election from Rampurhat on a TMC ticket but lost to BJP's Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes. Party sources said he had remained relatively inactive in politics following the electoral defeat.

Banerjee was a prominent TMC figure in Birbhum during the tenure of party strongman Anubrata Mondal as the district president.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death. The post-mortem report and examination of the purported note are expected to provide further details.

(With PTI inputs)