New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday staged a dharna at the Parliament Street police station here, demanding the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest on July 20.

Gandhi, accompanied by 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought registration of an FIR on Lochab’s complaint. After the demand was not accepted, they went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sachin Sharma.

When the meeting failed to resolve the issue, Gandhi and Lochab sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP’s office. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders later joined them.

Lochab suffered pellet injuries to his eyes and abdomen during the CJP-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities. He later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that police had used a pellet gun against Lochab, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar. He said Lochab’s vision in one eye was now at risk and accused the authorities of failing to explain the use of pellet guns or apologise for the incident.

Gandhi also alleged that Lochab had not been allowed to file an FIR despite seeking police intervention. He said he would ensure justice for Lochab and other students affected by the incident.

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A police source said the New Delhi DCP was in touch with Gandhi and that, as the Delhi Police Crime Branch was already probing complaints related to the protest, Lochab’s complaint would also be forwarded to the Crime Branch.

According to sources, Lochab, accompanied by his lawyers, had submitted a written complaint to the police on August 14, but no FIR was registered. He followed up through email and phone on August 17 but received no acknowledgement. He subsequently sought Gandhi’s intervention.

The CJP-led agitation culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

(With PTI inputs)