The Centre has reduced the mandatory gap between domestic LPG refill bookings for rural consumers from 45 days to 25 days, bringing them on par with consumers in urban areas.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed the country's three major oil marketing companies- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)- to implement the revised 25-day inter-refill booking interval with immediate effect.

The decision comes in view of the improvement in the LPG supply position and a considerable reduction in refill backlogs. Restrictions were put in place following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted the flow of petroleum and natural gas to India.

The Ministry had prescribed a 25-day booking interval for urban consumers and 45 days for those in rural areas in March as a temporary demand-management measure.

The government has now decided to prescribe a uniform 25-day inter-refill booking gap for all domestic LPG consumers, irrespective of whether they live in urban or rural areas.

Union Minister of State and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi announced the change in a social media post. He said the relaxation was introduced as the LPG supply situation had improved and refill backlogs had declined significantly.

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The move comes as a relief for LPG consumers in rural areas, especially in Kerala, where a majority of households depend on LPG cylinders for cooking.

The Ministry has advised the oil marketing companies to take necessary steps to implement the revised interval across the country with immediate effect.