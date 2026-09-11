For CEOs and senior business leaders, comfort during travel means more than simply going from one meeting place to another. It is a private office, a quiet retreat, and a space to reset before the next decision. As workdays stretch across city commutes, airport runs and back-to-back calls, a car needs to offer far more than performance. Comfort, space, refinement, technology and luxury are hallmarks of these engineering marvels. From an all-electric MPV to a flagship sedan and commanding SUVs, these five cars are designed to make every journey feel as sublime as the destination.

MG M9. Photo: Special arrangement

MG M9

Price: Starts at INR 79.96 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG M9 brings a fresh perspective to executive travel, combining the practicality of a luxury MPV with a strong focus on passenger comfort and technology. Its lounge-inspired cabin is centred around Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage modes, ventilation and heating, all controlled via an Intelligent Arm Rest. A yacht-style dual sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and a 13-speaker sound system further elevate the onboard experience. Safety features include Level 2 ADAS, a driver monitoring system, seven airbags, as well as 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP ratings. The M9 blends comfort, convenience and modern technology in a package designed for life on the move.

Toyota Vellfire. Photo: Special arrangement

Toyota Vellfire

Price: Starts at ₹1.22 crore (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Vellfire is built around passenger comfort, with a strong emphasis on space, convenience and the rear-seat experience. Powered by Toyota's hybrid system, it features reclining Ottoman seats with massage functions, alongside a 14-inch infotainment screen and a JBL audio system. Rear occupants also benefit from a detachable power control device that allows them to manage various comfort functions with ease. Toyota Safety Sense further adds a suite of driver-assistance features, while connected technologies enhance convenience on the move.

BMW X7. Photo: Special arrangement

BMW X7

Price: Starts at ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom)

The BMW X7 brings together the space and practicality of a full-size SUV with the brand's focus on technology and refinement. Its three-row cabin offers generous room for passengers, while features such as air suspension contribute to a comfortable ride over long distances. The interior is centred around BMW's curved display, which combines a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, creating a modern and connected environment. With its blend of luxury, technology and versatility, the X7 has established itself as a notable presence in the luxury SUV segment.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Photo: Special arrangement

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Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Price: Starts at ₹2.20 crore (ex-showroom)

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is designed with passenger comfort at its core, offering a spacious and exceptionally refined cabin. Rear-seat occupants benefit from the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System with dual 13.1-inch touchscreens, while the surround sound system to elevate the onboard experience. Features such as advanced driver-assistance systems and the latest MBUX infotainment technology further enhance comfort and convenience. The sedan also offers MBUX remote controls for rear passengers and wireless charging in the rear for added convenience.

Land Rover Range Rover. Photo: Special arrangement

Land Rover Range Rover

Price: Starts at ₹2.4 crore (ex-showroom)

Blending modern technology with a refined interior and distinctive design, the Range Rover is a known choice in the luxury SUV segment. Its spacious cabin features Executive Class Rear Seating with an integrated touchscreen controller, heated and massage seat options, and four-zone climate control designed to enhance occupant comfort. Advanced technologies such as the 13.1-inch infotainment system, Interactive Driver Display and 3D Surround Camera further elevate the experience. For buyers who prefer the elevated seating position and presence of an SUV, the Range Rover remains a familiar choice.