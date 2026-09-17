Hyderabad: Six boys drowned after falling into a lake during Ganesh idol immersion at Pedda Kanjarla village in Telangana on Wednesday evening, police said.

Eight boys staying at a hostel run by a charitable trust had entered the lake for the immersion. While two managed to get out, the other six drowned. Police suspect loose mud in the lake may have caused the incident.

A police constable who was nearby attempted to revive the victims through CPR, but they could not be saved. The lake was isolated, and there were no adults nearby to assist with the rescue, a police official said.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences. Revanth Reddy directed officials to take precautionary measures during idol immersions and provide assistance to the victims’ families.

(With PTI inputs)