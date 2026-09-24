The cultural festival at NIT Trichy, 'Festember' will be held from September 25 to 27. Now in its 52nd year, Festember has grown from a student-led cultural festival into one of the country's prominent college festivals, bringing together students, performers and audiences from across India.

With nearly 18,000 attendees from over 500 colleges, NIT Trichy will become a meeting ground for competitions, performances, guest interactions, food and music.

This year, actor Vasanth Ravi will be among the featured guests. Festember ’26 will also host a guest interaction with the cast of See U. The Golden Jubilee Convention Hall, with a capacity exceeding 5,000, becomes the centre of the festival after sunset. Chinmayi Sripada will take the stage for the Festember ’26 proshow, adding another chapter to the festival's long musical history.