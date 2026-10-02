Mumbai: Thousands of people gathered at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Friday for a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police had denied permission for the protest, but large numbers of people, many carrying placards and the national flag, gathered at the ground. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was also present at the venue.

The police and other security forces were deployed in large numbers around Shivaji Park and Dadar railway station, while major entry points to the ground were barricaded. Police said they were monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic. Some local residents also opposed holding the protest in the area.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have extended support to the agitation.

Earlier in the day, CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in south Mumbai on his birth anniversary.

The CJP has demanded transparency in the appointment of the CEC and called for the 2025 electoral roll to be frozen, arguing that it should not be "tampered with further".

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The protest follows media reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Some of their objections reportedly concerned orders they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission, however, has said that all decisions of the three-member commission, including those concerning the SIR, were taken unanimously.

(With PTI inputs)