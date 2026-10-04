New Delhi: AISA activists continued their protest for a third consecutive day on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and attempted to reach Jantar Mantar amid heavy police deployment and multiple layers of barricading.

The protesters gathered at Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road and marched towards the designated protest site, raising slogans as police tried to stop them from crossing the barricades. AISA national president Neha Bora was among those leading the mobilisation.

The protest is part of a wider agitation over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including concerns over voter deletions.

The latest mobilisation follows the detention of around 150 protesters in Delhi on Saturday. More than 500 people were also detained during Friday's demonstration, according to police and reports.

The protests gained momentum following an Indian Express investigation that reported Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months to SIR-related decisions taken without their knowledge or recommendation. The Election Commission has said that differing views are part of institutional deliberations and maintained that its orders have full legal sanction and follow established procedures.

(PTI inputs)