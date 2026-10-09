For years, the Magnite was the solitary soldier carrying the banner for Nissan in India. Its clever positioning, aggressive styling, generous interior space, and budget-friendly pricing successfully tapped into the country’s insatiable appetite for SUVs. Following the introduction of the Grewite and the premium X-Trail, Nissan is now pulling out all the stops. Enter the Nissan Tekton, a bold and striking mid-size SUV specifically designed to disrupt the highly lucrative segment ruled by the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

A design inspired by a legend

Developed under the global Renault-Nissan alliance, the Tekton shares its architecture and manufacturing line with the newly minted Renault Duster. However, Nissan’s design team has done an exceptional job of giving this SUV its own fierce identity. Inspired by the brand's iconic flagship, the Patrol, the Tekton boasts a highly muscular and commanding road presence that makes it look far larger than its actual footprint. Up front, it features a striking C-shaped five-chamber LED headlamp unit coupled with a continuous LED light bar. The expansive front grille is accented by a distinctive red insert, complemented by an aggressive bonnet design, a chunky silver-finished bumper, and functional side air scoops. The side profile is dominated by beautifully designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels housed under massive, rugged arches. Adding to the adventure credentials are details like the 'T280' badging on the front fender—indicating its turbocharged heart—and a sleek piano black decal of the Himalayan mountain range running along the lower door panels. The rear is rounded off with stylish, interconnected tail lamps reminiscent of the Patrol, a sporty roof spoiler, and silver roof rails. Crucially, the Tekton is longer than the current segment-leader Creta and boasts a class-leading ground clearance of 212 mm.

A premium, tech-laden sanctuary

Inside, the Tekton welcomes occupants with an incredibly upscale cabin that punches well above its price bracket. A premium combination of burgundy, gold, and light cream leatherette elements is complemented by soft-touch materials draped across the dashboard and door pads. The front seats are large and ventilated, offering electric adjustments for both the driver and co-passenger, alongside manual lumbar support. Drivers are treated to an asymmetric, driver-centric cockpit layout featuring a vibrant 10.1-inch infotainment system with Google Built-in, high-definition 360-degree camera assistance, and an intuitive row of physical switches.

Directly ahead of the steering wheel sits a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster that can display navigation mapping directly in the driver’s line of sight. Feature highlights include an anti-pinch, one-touch panoramic sunroof, a 48-colour ambient lighting system, an Arkamys 3D surround sound system, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, a cooled wireless charging pad, an electric tailgate, and hands-free walk-away lock and approach unlock functions. Passenger comfort is equally prioritized, with the rear bench offering exemplary under-thigh support and plush cushioning. Storage is incredibly generous with massive door pockets, a deep glovebox, and space under the central armrest, opening up to a massive 518-litre boot that expands to an enormous 1789 litres with the rear seats folded.

Powertrain, performance and driving dynamics

The Nissan Tekton is offered with a choice of two sophisticated petrol engines, tailored for different buyers. The entry-level T160 trim is powered by a 999.3 cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. While it shares its foundations with the motor found in the Magnite, it has been heavily reworked to output 100 PS of power at 5000 rpm and an improved torque output of 166 Nm between 2000 and 3750 rpm. This engine is mated exclusively to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. For performance enthusiasts, the T280 trim is the star of the show. It packs a 1333 cc four-cylinder turbo petrol engine putting out a muscular 163 PS at 5250 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque between 2000 and 3500 rpm. Refined, punchy, and incredibly eager, this engine catapults the

Tekton forward effortlessly, making high-speed overtaking a breeze. The engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a smooth-shifting six-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) transmission. It features dedicated drive modes Comfort and Eco and thanks to its high-torque nature, crawling through urban traffic is remarkably stress-free. The steering is light and precise at low speeds while weighting up beautifully on highways, and the suspension does a brilliant job of flattening out rough patches on the road.

Uncompromising safety and variants

Nissan has packed the Tekton with a robust suite of advanced safety features, securing a coveted five-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP. The safety net includes a comprehensive ADAS package comprising blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, alongside electronic stability control and traction control. The SUV is launched with 14 distinct variants across 9 manual configurations and 5 automatic options. Price-wise, the T160 manual range is positioned from ₹10.49 lakh to ₹16.49 lakh. The more powerful T280 manual options are priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹16.39 lakh, while the T280 automatic models range from ₹14.99 lakh to ₹18.59 lakh.

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The final lap

With its aggressive, Patrol-inspired aesthetics, extremely upscale cabin, potent engine choices, and outstanding ride quality, the Nissan Tekton positions itself as a compelling package in the mid-size SUV market. It also fares well in efficiency: the T280 turbo DCT automatic claims a fuel economy of 18.5 km/l, while the T280 turbo manual yields 17.8 km/l. The high-efficiency T160 manual version delivers a frugal 19.4 km/l, making it as gentle on the pocket as it is stylish on the road.