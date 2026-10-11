New Delhi: Four journalists’ organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), have condemned the alleged detention and harassment of journalists covering protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The organisations have demanded the release of all detained journalists, the return of seized equipment, a public apology from Delhi Police and an inquiry into the incident.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit) alleged that several journalists were detained despite displaying their press identity cards. The organisations also said they had received complaints that police seized phones and other reporting equipment belonging to some journalists.

According to the statement, Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters during Saturday’s demonstrations. The organisations alleged that journalists covering the police action were also bundled into buses and taken to detention centres, including Chhatrasal Stadium and Chanakyapuri police station.

The statement named reporters from The Quint, The Wire, Scroll, Reporter TV, Navbharat Times and Newslaundry among those detained. Senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta was also reportedly detained, the organisations said.

The press bodies said the journalists reported being detained while filming the police action, despite prominently displaying their press cards. They further alleged that some police officers dismissed the journalists’ claims of being members of the press, with officers reportedly saying, “Everybody claims to be a journalist these days.”

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The organisations also said they had received complaints that official reporting phones belonging to detained journalists had been snatched and seized.

Press freedom cannot depend on PIB accreditation

Describing the alleged detentions as a “blatant attack on the freedom of the press”, the organisations questioned what they said was Delhi Police’s position that only journalists accredited by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) would be allowed to cover the protests.

“Press freedom in India cannot be conditional on PIB accreditation,” the statement said. It added that several digital and independent media organisations do not have PIB-accredited journalists but are nevertheless recognised as part of the press under the law.

The four organisations said they had submitted a joint memorandum to the Delhi Police commissioner earlier in the week, raising concerns about restrictions on journalists covering the protests. They alleged that the police had disregarded the suggestions made in the memorandum.

The organisations have demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained journalists, the return of their phones and equipment, and a public apology from Delhi Police. They have also called for an inquiry into the conduct of senior police officers who allegedly ordered the detentions despite being shown press identity cards.

Additionally, they have sought an assurance from the police that journalists would not be prevented from covering protests in the future.

Press bodies question security restrictions

The statement also criticised the security arrangements in the national capital. The organisations alleged that 22,000 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed, metro stations had been closed, and internet services had been shut down to prevent the protests.

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The press bodies argued that the reported restrictions, along with the alleged detention of journalists, undermined press freedom and hindered coverage of public demonstrations.

Describing the situation as reminiscent of a “fascist state”, the organisations expressed solidarity with the detained journalists and said reporters must be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation or interference.

(With PTI Inputs)