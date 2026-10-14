New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday criticised the Centre after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody, describing their imprisonment over a protest at Jantar Mantar as an act of cowardice.

Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated protest site. Das, Ranka and CJP member Ajinkya Shinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate, where proceedings were initiated under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Shinde was bound over to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months on a personal bond and surety of ₹5,000, police said.

Reacting to the development, Rahul said peaceful protests involving the national flag could not be treated as a crime and called for Jantar Mantar to be reopened to public demonstrations. “Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” Rahul said in a post on X.

Dipke also criticised the action against the two CJP members, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formally declare an Emergency if the government intended to suppress dissent.

“Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics,” Dipke said in a post on X.

The action comes amid heightened security in Delhi following protests by the CJP and other organisations against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On October 11, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued an order designating Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as venues for protests and demonstrations. Jantar Mantar was subsequently denotified as a designated protest site.

The CJP has opposed the move, arguing that shifting demonstrations away from the political centre of the national capital would diminish the visibility of public dissent.

Rahul vows to continue campaign against ‘vote chori’

Rahul and other Opposition leaders have vowed to continue their campaign against alleged electoral irregularities, with the Congress leader saying those responsible for alleged “vote chori” would be held accountable. Rahul made the remarks after hosting Opposition leaders, civil society representatives and student leaders at his residence on Tuesday. He said the political campaign and public resistance would continue and expressed hope that the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India would play their part.

Responding to the Opposition's allegations, Shah accused Rahul of attempting to get infiltrators registered as voters and predicted another electoral defeat for the Congress in 2029. He argued that the party's electoral setbacks could not be attributed to the SIR, which began after the 2024 general election, and urged the Congress to introspect.