The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and senior poll officials on a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It also issued notices to Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others on a separate plea challenging their march to the Supreme Court over the alleged irregularities, observing that nobody can “browbeat” the judiciary.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the ECI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the petition challenging the alleged irregularities. “We are issuing notice ... Tagging with pending cases. But we would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct,” the bench said.

During the hearing, some lawyers had referred to the march led by Gandhi to the apex court to raise concerns over the SIR process. “Nobody can browbeat judiciary. We are not sitting in ivory towers,” the bench observed. The court's remarks came amid a series of protests by Opposition parties and other groups demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, workers of Left student and youth organisations AISF and AIYF marched towards Connaught Place on Thursday afternoon, holding the national flag and raising slogans against the Centre while demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police detained the protesters as they attempted to contain the demonstration.

SC addresses Home Secretary's apology

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the unconditional apology tendered by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in a contempt case linked to restrictions imposed during the October 10 protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Mehta submitted that an unconditional apology did not prevent the authorities from defending their actions, adding that tendering such an apology was part of the legal procedure.

The bench, however, said it was not taking cognisance of media reports about authorities tendering unconditional apologies before the court. The contempt case concerns the alleged violation of the Supreme Court's direction to ensure there was no “complete prohibition” on Metro and train services in Delhi during the CJP protest. Mohan had tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology in the matter while defending the suspension of cellular internet services in parts of the capital.

Other pleas on Election Commission

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Centre and others on various petitions concerning the Election Commission, including pleas filed by leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi. It further agreed to examine a plea challenging the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Security personnel detain protesters amid continued demonstrations called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, on Sunday. Photo: PTI.

Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders had marched to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit their petition concerning alleged irregularities in the SIR process. The protests have centred on allegations of voter deletions and concerns over the conduct of the electoral roll revision, with demonstrators also demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Delhi HC to hear plea against fresh CJP protest

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking to stop a fresh protest called by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Connaught Place's Central Park on October 16. Senior advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, arguing that Central Park was not a designated protest site and that the demonstration could disrupt the area during the Dussehra weekend.

The bench asked the counsel to inform the other parties and return at 2.30 pm, noting that the Supreme Court was also scheduled to take up protest-related issues during the day.

Dipke has urged "patriots" to assemble at Central Park with the national flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had been "jailed for unfurling the Tricolour". The call came after Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site.

Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies in the Connaught Place area, amid continued calls for demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI.

"In the heart of Connaught Place Central Park, a protest is called. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest)," Puri said, adding that the area had already begun shutting down and that the protest should be stopped. Noting that the Supreme Court was also scheduled to take up protest-related issues during the day, the bench asked the counsel to inform the other parties and return at 2.30 pm.

Imran Khan asked to leave India

In another development linked to the agitation, Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national and nephew of actor Aamir Khan, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The action followed his participation in an October 10 protest in Mumbai, where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police had briefly taken the actor into custody during the demonstration.

A police official said foreign nationals were prohibited under relevant provisions of the law from participating in political protests or political activities in India. The notice has been served on the actor, and further administrative procedures are underway, officials said.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had urged Mumbai Police to act against Imran Khan for joining the protest, citing his foreign citizenship and seeking clarity on whether he was permitted to participate in such demonstrations.