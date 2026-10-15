India has the world's largest postal network, with 1,64,999 post offices spread across the country as of March 31, 2025. From major cities to remote Himalayan villages, India Post plays a vital role in connecting communities through communication, financial services and logistics. According to official data from the Department of Posts, nearly 90 per cent of these post offices are located in rural areas, highlighting the network's extensive reach beyond urban centres.

The network comprises 1,39,908 branch post offices and 25,091 departmental post offices. Branch post offices form a crucial link for rural communities, providing access to postal and other essential services, while departmental post offices handle a wider range of postal operations.

Beyond delivering letters and parcels, India Post has expanded its role to include banking services, social security payments and e-commerce deliveries. Its extensive rural presence makes it an important link between government services and millions of people across the country.