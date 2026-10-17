Getting your name corrected on your Aadhaar card is now easier, thanks to revised rules introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The new rules came into effect on September 18.

Aadhaar serves as proof of identity and address. UIDAI, which oversees the Aadhaar scheme, functions under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in accordance with the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

Here is what you need to know about updating your name and other personal details on Aadhaar.

How are details recorded in Aadhaar?

When you enrol for Aadhaar, you provide details such as your name, date of birth, gender and address. Names are recorded using English letters. Aliases, military ranks, titles and awards cannot be included as part of a name. Full stops and other special characters are also not permitted.

When can you change your name on Aadhaar?

You can update your name to correct spelling errors, expand or shorten initials, or change the order of names. Such changes are classified as minor or major, with minor corrections involving a simpler process.

What qualifies as a minor name change?

Minor changes are permitted in the following cases:

Expanding initials: Changing R R D Prasad to Rudra Rama Durga Prasad. Shortening a full name to initials: Changing Rudra Rama Durga Prasad to R R D Prasad. Adding or removing a middle name: Changing Durga R Prasad to Durga Prasad. Adding or dropping a surname. Changing the order of names: Changing Divakar Anand to Anand Divakar.

What documents are needed for minor corrections?

The documents required depend on the nature of the correction and the applicable rules. For applicants below 18, a parent's identity document or proof of the family relationship must be submitted.

How can you correct a data entry error?

A data entry error occurs when a name is mistyped during data entry, even though it appears correctly in the application form or original documents. For instance, ‘DEVADAS’ may be incorrectly entered as ‘DEVADASA’ or ‘DEVADASK’.

To correct such errors, applicants must submit an identity document or proof of relationship, along with an affidavit in Annexure B. For applicants below 18, parents must submit Annexure C along with the relevant identity documents.

What if your name is spelt incorrectly in the regional language?

Your name may be spelt correctly in English on Aadhaar but incorrectly in the regional language, such as Malayalam. Such errors can be corrected by submitting supporting identity documents.

For instance, if your name appears correctly as ‘SREERAM’ in English but is incorrectly rendered in Malayalam, you can apply to have the regional language entry corrected.

Which name corrections can you make without documents?

The following minor corrections can be made without supporting documents:

Correcting capitalisation errors in a name. Removing full stops from a name.

What are considered major name changes on Aadhaar?

Major changes include:

Changing the entire name. Making changes that alter the identity of the Aadhaar holder.

Applications for such changes may be rejected if the required Gazette notification is not submitted. Applicants must provide the notification along with a valid identity document. The authenticity of the documents will be verified.

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Special cases for changing your name

1. Changing surname after marriage or divorce - Women who wish to change their surname after marriage or divorce must submit an identity document along with an affidavit in Annexure D. The affidavit must state that the change is due to marriage or divorce.

2. Changing name following sex reassignment - Applicants seeking to change their name following sex reassignment must submit valid identity documents.

3. Removing ‘urf’ or ‘alias’ from Aadhaar -

Those seeking to remove terms such as ‘urf’ or ‘alias’ from their Aadhaar name must submit an identity document along with Annexure E.

How many times can you change your name on Aadhaar?

UIDAI allows you to change your name on Aadhaar only twice. Once you exhaust this limit, any further change requires a special procedure. Gender and date of birth can generally be updated only once.

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How can you change your name?

Visit an Aadhaar centre: Since name changes cannot be completed entirely online in most cases, visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or an Aadhaar enrolment/update centre.

Fill in the form: Complete the Aadhaar enrolment/update form, writing your name in capital letters. Avoid titles, aliases and unauthorised abbreviations.

Submit the required documents: Provide the supporting documents applicable to the type of name change you are seeking.

Complete verification: Undergo identity verification and biometric authentication at the centre.

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Pay the fee and track your request: Pay ₹75 and collect the receipt. You can track your application using the Update Request Number (URN).

Which Aadhaar updates are free, and until when?

Children aged five to 17 can get their mandatory biometric details updated free of charge until September 2027. These updates are required at the ages of five and 15.

Those who have linked their mobile number to Aadhaar can use the Aadhaar app to add or update their email ID free of charge until December 31. The app also allows users to update their mobile number and change their address by submitting the required supporting documents. An address update costs ₹75.