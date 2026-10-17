BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Delhi hospital
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Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 98, was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with pulmonary issues on Friday evening.
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The hospital confirmed he was undergoing treatment and stated that a formal medical update would be released shortly.
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Advani is a prominent political figure who previously served as India's deputy prime minister and played a crucial role in the rise of the BJP.
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New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, 98, was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Friday evening with pulmonary issues, sources said.
He was taken to the hospital in Jasola Vihar around 7.30 pm. The hospital said he was undergoing treatment and that a statement on his health would be issued shortly.
Advani served as BJP president multiple times and was India's deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a key role in the party's rise as a major national force.
(With PTI inputs)