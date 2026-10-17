YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has made a name for himself by asking those in power questions they would rather not answer. Now in India, the content creator with millions of followers speaks about the overwhelming response to his first-ever protest and the shrinking space for dissent.

You have mostly interacted with Indians through social media. How was the response you received in Bengaluru?

It was incredible. I had never taken part in a protest before, nor had I ever addressed a crowd from a stage. This was a first for me. The response from people to me and the goals we put forward was amazing.

People were taken into custody shortly before the call for a protest on October 10. Do you see this as a violation of fundamental rights?

Absolutely. That is why everyone called it an undeclared Emergency. When a protest is announced, detaining its leaders and more than 7,000 people goes against fundamental rights.

Jantar Mantar is no longer a place where people can protest. Instead, three locations far away have been proposed. What do you think of this?

In most established democracies, protest venues are usually close to Parliament. In India, however, the protest site was shifted from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. Which other country has designated a protest venue so far from the centre of its capital? Pakistan. Modi is borrowing from Pakistan’s playbook.

What do you think lies ahead for the Cockroach Janata Party?

They work well as a pressure group. They have no intention of becoming a political party. There is a lot of anger and frustration among people over issues such as E20 petrol and vote theft. The CJP has managed to channel that anger in the right direction.

Should the CJP join hands with political parties?

I believe they can cooperate on specific issues, but such cooperation should neither be unconditional nor permanent. Even if a Congress government comes to power in the future, I believe the CJP can continue to function as a pressure group, keeping public interest in mind.

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You have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dictator in several of your videos. Why?

Nobody ever imagined that the credibility of institutions such as the Election Commission would be undermined or that MLAs would be bought over. We need to think about how to strengthen these institutions and make sure such things never happen again.

The Congress has been talking about vote theft since 2024. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also taken the issue to the Supreme Court. Is the party seriously trying to do something about it, or is it just putting on a show?

It is not just a show. The system for appointing election commissioners gives Narendra Modi and Amit Shah an advantage over the Leader of the Opposition. That is why it is crucial to ensure that the next Chief Election Commissioner is appointed through a fair and impartial process.

Do you think Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will resign?

I believe that will happen. He should step down.

What are your expectations of the Supreme Court?

I do not have very high expectations.

If you have lost faith in the Supreme Court, where else can you turn?

I have faith in the people. Ultimately, the power in a democracy rests with them.

Do you think change has already begun?

Change will come from the people. Yes, it has already begun.

We’ve seen a movement like India Against Corruption before. How do you see the CJP movement in comparison?

There are certainly similarities. The India Against Corruption movement was accused of having the RSS's backing, but the underlying cause was legitimate. However, unlike that movement, which eventually led to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party, I don't think the CJP will turn into a political party.

Another similarity is that the BJP capitalised on that movement to come to power. Technically, the Congress could also do the same and come to power. But somehow, the Congress seems to think that this movement is directed against it.

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Do you plan to return to India anytime soon

Absolutely. Why shouldn’t I? This is my country, and I am its citizen.

How do you see the police beating up journalists and independent reporters covering protests?

This is a sign that the country is moving towards greater authoritarianism. Such things do not happen in democracies. Right-wingers often show videos of police beating protesters in the US or Germany, but the situation there is different. Here, the police are abducting people from their homes. There are no cases or FIRs against me, yet the police came into my bedroom and took me away. This would not happen in a democratic country.

Gen Z must stop waiting for a saviour.

What is your message to Gen Z?

Get involved in the causes you believe in, and keep raising your voice for them. I feel that many among Gen Z have become somewhat apathetic. They think their voices do not matter and are waiting for a Superman to come and save them. But there is no hero coming to save you. This is not a movie. Get involved in changing the country. That is how a country grows.

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(Read the full interview in the latest issue of The Week.)