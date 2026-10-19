Jaipur/Mumbai: Three men suspected of involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai were detained by Kota city police at the railway station on Monday. The suspects were travelling on a train from Mumbai, a police official told PTI.

Three unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person sustained injuries. A social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has circulated online, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who met Shroff at his Bandra residence on Sunday night and assured him and his family of security, vowed stringent action against criminal gangs.

“Their roots were dug up in the 1990s when gang wars had flourished. The time has come to uproot them in the same way again,” Shinde told reporters. He also warned, “It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets,” asserting that the government would not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai.

(PTI inputs)