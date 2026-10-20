New Delhi: Delhi Police transferred the trespassing case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Inter-State Cell of its Crime Branch for further investigation. The move came shortly after their judicial custody was extended by two days.

An FIR registered at Connaught Place police station invokes Sections 223A (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 332 (house-trespass to commit an offence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A separate FIR at Parliament Street police station includes charges of obstructing public servants, voluntarily causing hurt, assault or using criminal force against public servants, causing hurt to deter them from duty, and acting with common intention.

Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody on October 14 for allegedly trespassing through private premises to reach Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site a day earlier, and violating bonds requiring them to maintain peace. On Monday, a Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station extended their judicial remand by two days.

Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond and a surety of ₹5,000 after being bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months.

The trio and other CJP members were detained on October 13 after allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area, raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and unfurling the national flag.

According to Delhi Police, the protesters entered the denotified site through private premises and obstructed police personnel from discharging their official duties.

(With PTI inputs)