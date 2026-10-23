New Delhi: Raihan Vadra, son of Wayanad MP and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has termed the decision by Bikaner House authorities to drop several of his photographs from an exhibition as “censorship”.

Hours before the exhibition opened, the authorities asked the photographer to remove 74 of the 105 photographs, citing political content. Raihan said no reasonable explanation was offered for the move.

The removed photos included that of the protest march organised by the opposition INDIA alliance earlier this month demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a conversation with Malayala Manorama, Raihan spoke about the restrictions and his plans to take the unedited exhibition to other cities.

What do you make of these restrictions?

I don’t know whether it was government censorship or a decision taken independently by Bikaner House. But either way, it was censorship. Whether it is Bikaner House or Travancore Palace under Kerala House, these venues carry immense heritage value and significance. They provide artists with a platform to express themselves, and such institutions should never deny them that opportunity.

What exactly did the Bikaner House authorities tell you?

They asked me to remove 74 of the 105 photographs, just hours before the exhibition was due to open. They cited political content as the reason, saying the photographs violated their policy. I had submitted the exhibition design a week in advance. What I found particularly strange was that they even asked me to remove a photograph of the national flag. I wanted to know how a photograph of the national flag could violate their policy.

Do you think your family background had anything to do with the decision?

I am not the right person to say that. But they did not give me any reasonable explanation for the restrictions.

What happens to the photographs that were kept out of the Delhi exhibition? How will people get to see them?

The exhibition is being held in Bengaluru in its original form. We are also considering another exhibition in Delhi.

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Will you bring the exhibition to Kerala?

Definitely.

Do you think Gen Z has a unique role to play in politics?

We were born and grew up at a particular point in history, and I believe our generation has an important role to play in politics.