So many things happen in the world, and so many thoughts occupy our minds at any given moment. From the rallying cries of protests in Delhi to the creative joy of anime fashion, the anticipation of birthday perks, or quiet curiosity about AI punctuation—life is a rich, unpredictable mix of social commitments, personal passions, and everyday moments.

Here is a look at a diverse collection of stories capturing what people are feeling, creating, and experiencing around us

The Anthems of Resistance: From the Streets of Delhi to Social Media Feeds

This article explores the songs and poems inspiring protesters in Delhi, connecting contemporary dissent with India’s freedom struggle and history of resistance. It examines how music and poetry become powerful expressions of solidarity, youth frustration, justice, and the demand for freedom.

She Wants to Walk, We Want to Vote: When the Youth Turns The Capital Red

This article draws parallels with demonstrations by young women demanding safer streets in Delhi, arguing that voting rights and personal safety share a common foundation. The piece reflects on Gandhi’s legacy of non-violent resistance and why peaceful protest remains essential in a democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Birthday Freebies: What You Can Claim in Kerala

This article rounds up popular birthday freebies, discounts, and special perks available across India in 2026. It helps readers discover ways to celebrate for less.

Wearable Art from Your Favourite Anime Series

This article explores how anime-inspired accessories are transforming fandom into everyday fashion. It highlights stylish ways fans can express their love for anime through wearable statement pieces without resorting to full cosplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI and the Dashes: The Hyphen, En Dash, and Em Dash

This article explains the differences between hyphens, en dashes, and em dashes, with simple examples to help readers understand their uses. It also explores why em dashes have become associated with AI-generated writing, discussing how language models may reproduce familiar writing patterns.