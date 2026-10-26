Every Hindi word uttered by five-year-old Ariha Shah brings her one step closer to her mother. Ariha, who has been living in a German foster care facility since she was an infant, has finally begun speaking Hindi, offering a flicker of hope to her parents who have been fighting a legal battle to bring her home.

Born in Berlin in 2021 to Indian nationals Bhavesh and Dhara Shah, Ariha's life took a tragic turn when she was just seven months. Following an accidental injury, medical professionals suspected physical abuse and reported the case to the German child welfare authority. Ariha was immediately placed into foster care, and legal proceedings were initiated against the parents.

Negligence claim replaces abuse allegations

Subsequent investigations cleared the parents of deliberate physical abuse. However, German authorities argued that the injury was a result of parental neglect, leading a court to revoke the couple's custody rights and order that Ariha remain in foster care. Over the past four years, Ariha grew up speaking German, prompting her mother to learn the language just to communicate with her daughter during supervised visits.

The case drew widespread attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the matter with the German leadership. Although the German government has not yet acceded to India's request to transfer Ariha to a foster care environment in India, diplomatic intervention has yielded some concessions. Citing the child's right to maintain her cultural identity, authorities permitted regular parental visitations, enrolled Ariha in Hindi language classes, and arranged visits to local Hindu temples in Germany.

Financial strain and ongoing struggle

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed during a recent press briefing that Ariha has started using Hindi words. Meanwhile, the legal ordeal has devastated the family financially.

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Bhavesh, who moved to Berlin as a software engineer in 2019, and his wife lost their jobs amid the ongoing court battle. To add to their plight, they were recently served a ₹20 lakh bill for foster care maintenance costs.