New Delhi: Indian nationals applying for an Australian visa will now be required to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a facial image, as part of the visa application. The Australian High Commission in New Delhi announced on Monday that the new mandate would apply to all visa applications submitted from October 26 onwards.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs will notify individual applicants if they need to furnish biometric data, alongside detailed instructions on completing the procedure. In India, VFS Global centres, including those in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, have been designated as official biometric collection points.

A statement on the Australian High Commission website said the country was expanding its biometric collection requirements to nearly 60 countries, including India, as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a 'secure, efficient and trusted visa system'.

"Visa applicants will be advised by the Department of Home Affairs if they are required to provide biometrics and will receive instructions on how to complete the process. Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to attend an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or provide biometrics digitally through the Australian Immi App. Eligible applicants who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may have the option to use the Australian Immi App to provide their biometrics at no cost," the High Commission said.

The new biometric collection requirements will apply only to new visa applications lodged from October 26 and will not affect applications that have already been submitted, it clarified, also stating that visa processing times were not expected to be affected, provided applicants completed any biometric requirements promptly.

"All biometric information is collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws, ensuring appropriate privacy and data protection safeguards are maintained," the Commission added.