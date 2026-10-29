Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman traded barbs on X over the ongoing leadership dispute at the Tata Group, with Gandhi accusing the government of allowing the conglomerate to be “criminally destroyed” and Sitharaman accusing him of politicising commercial and legal matters.

The exchange came amid a dispute over the leadership of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, which has divided trustees and triggered tensions over its boardroom decisions.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that no business leader was willing to speak out against what he described as the destruction of the group.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” he wrote.

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He also said Indian businesses were not the “plaything” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that his party would ensure justice.

Sitharaman hit back, urging Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to refrain from politicising every issue. She also criticised his use of the term “criminal” to describe what she called commercial and legal matters.

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“Are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust and toxicity?” she asked in her post.

The finance minister accused Gandhi of repeatedly criticising the achievements of Indian industry and entrepreneurs. She contrasted the Congress-led governments’ record, which she described as the era of “Licence-Quota Raj”, with the Modi government's policies, which she said were designed to promote enterprise, support industry and encourage investment.

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Sitharaman also called for political parties, governments and institutions to engage constructively with industry, support farmers and secure the future of young people. She accused Gandhi and the Congress of undermining the judiciary and urged him to stop “seeing ghosts everywhere”.

Gandhi responded with questions about a reported meeting involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons at Shah's residence.

“Which ‘legal and commercial matter’ required Tata Trusts and Tata Sons to be hosted at Amit Shah's residence?” he asked.

He also questioned when what he called “crony number 1” would enter the dispute. "When is crony number 1 going to appear in the game and which pieces of Tata is he going to get?" he asked. Gandhi did not identify the individual in the post.

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also criticised Sitharaman, alleging that she had been directed by the Prime Minister's Office to attack Gandhi without being fully informed about the developments involving Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

Khera further suggested that the finance minister had reason to be concerned about her own position within the party.

The political exchange comes against the backdrop of a dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the September 17 board resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons.

The dispute has brought questions over the group's leadership and governance into sharper focus, drawing political attention to one of India's largest business conglomerates.