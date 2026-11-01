The INDIA bloc will hold a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with lakhs of supporters and leaders from across the country expected to participate. The rally will demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft).

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP was spreading rumours out of fear and said he expected lakhs of people to join the march in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions in parts of west Delhi from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday in view of a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro station.

A large gathering is expected, potentially affecting traffic on adjoining roads. Both carriageways of Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar may be closed depending on traffic conditions.

Commuters travelling from Hari Nagar towards Najafgarh Road and Tilak Nagar have been advised to take the Sewa Marg route via Lajwanti Chowk, Sagarpur 'T' Point and Pankha Road. Those heading towards Najafgarh Road and Rajouri Garden have been advised to take Mayapuri Road from Lajwanti Chowk.

Traffic disruptions are also likely on Jail Road, including the flyover between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar, Lal Sai Marg between Dilli Haat and Hari Nagar Road, and the stretch connecting Hari Nagar, Ghanta Ghar and Hari Nagar DTC depot.

The traffic police have advised commuters to use public transport, preferably the Metro, and avoid roadside parking in the affected areas.