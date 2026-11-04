The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief, General Shatrujeet Kapoor, said tensions persist along the India-China border, renewing concerns about the security situation, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. He indicated that troops from the two countries have come face to face at several locations along the frontier, though he stopped short of identifying where such encounters have taken place.

Kapoor also highlighted the role of the ITBP's Shaurya Commandos in handling border face-offs. The specially trained combat unit has come into focus amid continuing concerns over tensions along the frontier. Who are these commandos? How are they trained, and what sets them apart from regular ITBP personnel? A closer look at the specialised unit and the force behind it.

Who are the Shaurya Commandos?

The Shaurya Commandos are a specially trained combat unit of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The unit was raised as part of the force's efforts to strengthen its ability to respond swiftly to emerging security challenges along the border. 'Shaurya' means valour or courage.

Modelled on the Indian Army's Ghatak platoons, the commandos are trained for rapid combat operations in difficult mountainous terrain. They are also trained in hand-to-hand combat, particularly in situations where the use of firearms is restricted. This is especially relevant along the India-China border, where face-offs between troops can sometimes escalate into physical confrontations. Their training also covers border surveillance, drone operations and the use of advanced weaponry. They are equipped to operate at high altitudes and defend positions in extreme weather conditions.

Their primary responsibilities include monitoring the border, preventing infiltration attempts and responding to emergencies in the Himalayan region. During face-offs and other security challenges, they are expected to reinforce the operational capabilities of regular ITBP battalions. At present, each ITBP battalion has at least one Shaurya Commando team. According to a report in The Tribune, the commandos received training from the Army's Fire and Fury Corps in Leh.

Ghatak Platoons: Every infantry battalion of the Indian Army has a specialised commando unit known as a Ghatak platoon. Comprising around 20 to 30 personnel, these elite troops spearhead assaults, lead attacks on enemy positions and undertake high-risk operations, often operating ahead of the main force.

What prompted the formation of the Shaurya Commandos?

The creation of the Shaurya Commandos is part of the ITBP's efforts to modernise the force and strengthen its response to security challenges along the India-China border. These efforts gathered momentum following the military standoff that began in May 2020. Tensions escalated after Chinese troops attempted incursions at several locations in Ladakh, including Pangong Tso and the Galwan Valley, and obstructed Indian patrols.

This led to a series of face-offs between troops on both sides. The situation turned deadly in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in the Galwan Valley following a confrontation over the construction of Chinese tents. The troops fought with stones and spiked clubs, without using firearms or ammunition. Four Chinese soldiers were also killed.

India subsequently reinforced its military presence along the border with a large deployment of troops and advanced tanks. The ITBP, too, has stepped up its preparedness by raising a dedicated commando unit.

How are the Shaurya Commandos trained?

To prepare its personnel for face-offs like the one in Galwan, the ITBP has developed a specialised training course called ‘Strike’. The force is also stepping up the use of drones and introducing new combat training modules to sharpen its personnel’s response capabilities. These measures are aimed at improving surveillance along the Chinese border and ensuring a faster response to emerging threats, ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapoor said.

How crucial are the Shaurya Commandos to border security?

The Shaurya Commandos are emerging as a key component of the ITBP's efforts to secure the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's border with China. Deployed in some of the world's harshest terrain, they are trained to operate in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius and at high altitudes where thin air makes even breathing difficult.

Their specialised training enables them to take on border security challenges in these extreme conditions and mount a quick response to emerging threats. Constant surveillance of Chinese troop movements helps them detect unusual activity and respond to potential provocations before they escalate. With commandos deployed in every ITBP battalion, the force has added another layer of preparedness along the frontier.

The ITBP is also strengthening its drone capabilities by raising dedicated drone platoons. These units are equipped to detect and shoot down enemy drones, while trained pilots are being inducted into the force, ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapoor said. The force's modernisation drive is aimed at keeping pace with emerging threats along the border, he added.

What is the ITBP?

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Raised on October 24, 1962, in the wake of the Chinese aggression, the force was tasked with guarding the Indo-Tibetan border. It started with four battalions and was brought under the statutory framework governing the CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) through legislation passed by Parliament in 1992.

The ITBP is responsible for guarding the 3,488-km India-China border, which runs from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Its personnel are deployed across the Union Territory of Ladakh and four States: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Known as Himveers, ITBP personnel operate in some of the world's most challenging mountain terrain and endure extreme weather conditions to guard the Himalayan frontier. Their duties, however, go beyond border protection. They also carry out rescue and relief operations during avalanches, heavy snowfall, natural disasters and other emergencies in the region.

What other duties does the ITBP perform?

The ITBP's role goes well beyond guarding the India-China border. Its personnel are also deployed to protect key installations such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Vice-President's residence, Rumtek Monastery in Sikkim, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The force is also called upon for internal security duties, election deployments, counter-terrorism operations and security assignments in Naxal-affected areas. Since 1981, it has been responsible for providing security to pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Rescue and disaster response are another important part of its mandate, particularly in the Himalayan region, where its personnel often operate in difficult terrain and extreme weather. The ITBP has also taken its services beyond India's borders, with personnel deployed in Angola, Namibia, Bosnia, Cambodia, Mozambique and Congo as part of United Nations peacekeeping missions.