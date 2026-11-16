The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case and granted them bail, noting that they have spent more than 17 years in prison

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale passed the order on October 28, observing that there were issues of fact and law to be examined in their appeals. The order was uploaded recently.

"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the court said.

"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," it added.

The two convicts, Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, had sought suspension of their sentences, citing their prolonged incarceration. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for them, submitted that one of the convicts had not been named in the FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the 2002 riots.

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre opposed the plea, arguing that the trial court and the High Court had considered the relevant evidence, particularly given the gravity of the offences.

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Bilkis Bano was 21 and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the communal violence that followed the Godhra train burning in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven members of her family murdered during the violence.

Joshi and Mordhiya are among the 11 convicts whose remission granted by the Gujarat government was quashed by the Supreme Court in January 2024.

The other convicts are Govind Nai, Ramesh Chandana, Mitesh Bhatt, Bakabhai Vohania, Kesarbhai Vohania, Jaswant Nai, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni and Shailesh Bhatt.

Joshi and Mordhiya were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 302 (murder) and 376 (rape). They were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Supreme Court quashed remission in 2024

On January 8, 2024, the Supreme Court set aside the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to all 11 convicts, holding that the State had usurped the powers of the Maharashtra government, where the trial had been conducted following the transfer of the case from Gujarat.

The court also criticised the Gujarat government for being "complicit" with one of the convicts and abusing its discretion in granting remission. It held that Maharashtra, rather than Gujarat, was the appropriate government to consider their remission pleas.