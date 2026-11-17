Ahmedabad: Bilkis Bano and her family have left Gujarat, fearing for their safety after the Supreme Court suspended the life sentences and granted bail to two convicts in the 2002 gangrape and murder case. The family left the state around November 2-3, Bano's uncle Razzak Mansuri said on Tuesday.

Mansuri, who lives in Devgarh Baria town in Gujarat's Dahod district, said the family was "terrified" and "shocked" by the Supreme Court's October 28 order. He said they had earlier changed their places of residence periodically due to security concerns but continued to stay within Gujarat. This time, however, they decided to leave the state.

The two convicts, Bipin Chandra Joshi and Pradeep Mordhiya, were among the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 by a special CBI court in Mumbai for gangraping Bano and murdering seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court had quashed the remission granted to all 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in 2022, leading to their return to prison.

Mansuri said the family learnt about the latest Supreme Court order through social media, as neither they nor Bano's lawyer had been informed about it.

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He also pointed out that the convicts had frequently visited their village while out on parole, sometimes for 15 days and on other occasions for up to a month. While Joshi and Mordhiya are currently lodged in the Godhra and Dahod sub-jails, respectively, one of the convicts is out on a month's parole, he said.

"If the convicts can secure bail like this, they are capable of doing anything," Mansuri said, adding that Bano was terrified.

Bano's family had continued to visit their native village of Randhikpur in Dahod district on specific occasions. Before the 11 convicts were released following the remission in 2022, the family had lived in the village for around two years, according to Mansuri.

'I am scared once again': Bilkis Bano

In a statement issued to the media, Bano expressed shock and disbelief over the Supreme Court's decision, questioning how the order could have been passed without hearing her.

Recalling the brutality she endured as a 19-year-old during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bano said she had spent the past 24 years fighting for justice, drawing strength from the support and solidarity of people.

She said she had rebuilt her life with the support of family and friends and had hoped to find peace. However, the latest order had brought back familiar fears.

"Yet today I find myself losing the very justice I had fought so hard to win. Familiar fears are resurfacing. I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again," she said.

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Questioning why the court had suspended the sentences without ensuring that her voice was heard, Bano said she would challenge the order.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale granted bail to the two convicts, noting that they had been in prison for more than 17 years.

Bano said she would continue her fight because her children should not have to live with fear and the scars of the past.

(With PTI inputs)