Ruling TVK MLA V S Babu, who effected perhaps the biggest political shock of the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by defeating DMK president and then chief minister, M K Stalin, died in Chennai on Thursday, the hospital where he was under treatment said.

Babu (75), MLA of Kolathur constituency in Chennai, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on September 9 with a "prolonged respiratory illness" and remained under intensive care.

"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 2.24 pm on Thursday," Rajesh Agarwal, Director- Medical Services, said in an official statement.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay and DMK president M K Stalin were among the leaders who condoled Babu's death.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow over his passing, Arlekar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and supporters.

Chief Minister Vijay visited the MLA's house in Perambur here and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Babu that were brought from the hospital in the evening for the public and party members to pay their last respects.

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He expressed deep grief and anguish over Babu's demise, and termed his death an "irreparable loss". "The sudden passing of Mr V S Babu, who devoted himself entirely to public life, lived among the people as one of them, and earned everyone’s love, support and trust, is an irreplaceable loss. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to his family, relatives, friends, and TVK functionaries, and all the people of the Kolathur constituency, who are grieving his loss," Vijay said.

Stalin said he was saddened by the news of the passing of Babu, who days ago seemed to show an improvement in his health status.

Babu, who was formerly with the DMK, had defeated Stalin in the April 2026 Assembly election from Kolathur, securing 82,997 votes and winning by a margin of 8,795 votes. Stalin polled 74,202 votes.

Born V Sundarampillai Babu (1951-2026), he completed his schooling at Singarapillai Higher Secondary School in Villivakkam and lived in Sembiyam, Perambur. Known across North Chennai, from Ayanavaram and ICF to Purasawalkam and Jamalia, he built his reputation as an organisational strategist and booth-level campaign manager.

He had earlier served as MLA from the Purasawalkam Assembly constituency from 2006-11, representing the DMK then. He joined the AIADMK in 2016 and later the Vijay-led TVK in February 2026. He was popularly known in political circles as Purasai Babu.

Leader of the Opposition Udhatyanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, NTK chief coordinator Seeman, former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan too, condoled his death.

Meanwhile, in a statement here, the TVK general secretary and Rural Development Minister N Anand said the party will observe mourning for seven days due to Babu's demise.

Further, he announced that all party events stood cancelled during the mourning period and that the party flag will be flown at half-mast.