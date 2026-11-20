Keralam seeks ₹5,000 crore urban development package for TVM, Kollam, Alappuzha
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The Chief Minister of Keralam has requested the inclusion of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha together in the next phase of the Central government's tier 2 and tier 3 city development scheme.
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The scheme, announced in the previous Union Budget, allocates ₹5,000 crore each over a five-year period to develop selected cities and urban clusters into City Economic Regions.
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Keralam's joint proposal for the three cities is intended to support the State government's planned port city project, following the omission of the State from the scheme's first phase.
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New Delhi: Keralam has sought the inclusion of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha in the next phase of the City Economic Region (CER) scheme that allocates ₹5,000 crore each for the development of tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Chief Minister V D Satheesan made the request in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the proposal would also support the State government's proposed port city project.
Announced in the last Union Budget, the scheme aims to develop tier 2 and tier 3 cities into City Economic Regions, with each selected city set to receive ₹5,000 crore over five years. Seven cities and urban clusters were selected in the first phase.
Noting that Keralam was not included in the initial selection, Satheesan has now urged the Centre to consider the three cities together in the next phase. According to the Centre, the scheme aims to boost the economic potential of cities by identifying their specific growth drivers and tapping emerging opportunities.
The first phase includes Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, along with the urban clusters of Bhubaneswar- Puri - Cuttack, and Coimbatore - Erode -Tiruppur.