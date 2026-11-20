New Delhi: Keralam has sought the inclusion of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha in the next phase of the City Economic Region (CER) scheme that allocates ₹5,000 crore each for the development of tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Chief Minister V D Satheesan made the request in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the proposal would also support the State government's proposed port city project.

Announced in the last Union Budget, the scheme aims to develop tier 2 and tier 3 cities into City Economic Regions, with each selected city set to receive ₹5,000 crore over five years. Seven cities and urban clusters were selected in the first phase.

Noting that Keralam was not included in the initial selection, Satheesan has now urged the Centre to consider the three cities together in the next phase. According to the Centre, the scheme aims to boost the economic potential of cities by identifying their specific growth drivers and tapping emerging opportunities.

The first phase includes Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, along with the urban clusters of Bhubaneswar- Puri - Cuttack, and Coimbatore - Erode -Tiruppur.