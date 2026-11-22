Tiruchirappalli: Eight people were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a van lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli on Sunday evening. The accident occurred while a group of 10 people was returning to Thanjavur after attending a function in Namakkal.

Five people died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. One of the deceased has been identified as A Sakthivel (45), a native of Maharajapuram in Thirukkattupalli, Thanjavur district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed deep condolences over the tragedy. He directed the district administration and hospital authorities to ensure the highest quality of medical care for the two critically injured victims currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I was deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the tragic news that five people, including Mr. A. Sakthivel (aged 45) of Maharajapuram, Thirukattupalli, Thanjavur district, who were travelling in a car, died at the scene of an accident in which the car hit a tree near Kothurpatti Four Roads on the Thuraiyur–Musiri Highway in Tiruchirappalli district this evening (22.11.2026), while three others who were admitted to Musiri Government Hospital with serious injuries died despite treatment, bringing the total death toll to eight,"

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The Chief Minister also confirmed via X that officials have been instructed to extend all necessary medical facilities and assistance to the injured.