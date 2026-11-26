The Government has proposed a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

"The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Subject to the exigencies of business, the sittings of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, Rijiju said in a post on X.

The development comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force could stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat of the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, which sought to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

In a signed article published in major newspapers on Thursday, Modi said, "The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame."

The Prime Minister said the legislation aimed at ensuring adequate representation for women in legislative bodies had been prevented from being passed by one opposition party, demonstrating its "disdain for constitutional values".

"I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said.