New Delhi: The INDIA bloc has decided to jointly oppose the Centre's proposed Constitution Amendment Bill linked to delimitation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the legislation poses a serious threat to democracy and seeks to consolidate the BJP's hold on power.

The decision was taken at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30.

In a post on X following the meeting, Kharge outlined six reasons for the Opposition's decision, accusing the Modi government of attempting to expand the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats to retain power indefinitely. He also alleged that the proposed legislation fails to protect the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Referring to the BJP's earlier electoral slogan of '400 paar', Kharge said the electorate had thwarted the party's ambition and that the proposed expansion to 850 seats was another attempt to concentrate political power.

He questioned the government's decision to proceed with delimitation without waiting for the latest Census figures, arguing that SC/ST representation should be determined in proportion to their population, as provided under Article 330 of the Constitution.

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Kharge also raised concerns over the Election Commission's role in the delimitation exercise, referring to allegations surrounding the removal of names from electoral rolls and questions about the impartiality of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He questioned whether the exercise could be conducted fairly under the supervision of an institution facing such allegations.

The Congress president further cited the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that changes to constituency boundaries and the classification of general and reserved seats could be used to serve the BJP's political interests.

Kharge also accused the ruling establishment of attempting to secure the numbers required to pass the legislation by splitting Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

The earlier constitutional amendment Bill, introduced in Parliament in April, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. It received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required threshold by 54 votes.

The fresh legislative proposal, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent, raising its maximum strength to 850 members. It also aims to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies through delimitation.

Under the revised proposal, constituency boundaries are to be redrawn using the 2011 Census figures, while the existing relative allocation of seats among states would be protected until the first Census conducted after 2051.

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing constituency boundaries and determining the allocation of seats based on population. The exercise also determines the constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

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The proposed exercise has triggered concerns, particularly among southern states, over the implications of population-based representation for their share of seats in Parliament. States that have achieved better population control have expressed concerns that a fresh delimitation could affect their relative political representation.

Kharge warned that the proposed changes could eventually weaken Parliament as an independent democratic institution, alleging that the BJP and RSS wanted to retain power permanently and replace constitutional values with the ideology of the Manusmriti.

The INDIA bloc has also reiterated three demands: retaining the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, implementing women's reservation within the current strength of the House and maintaining the existing allocation of seats among states for the next 25 years.

Describing the proposed amendment as contrary to the interests of SCs, STs and the country, Kharge said the Opposition would collectively resist the legislation.