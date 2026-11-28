Madurai: Emotional scenes unfolded at Tamil Nadu’s Thirupparankundram on Saturday evening as the traditional Karthigai Deepam was lit atop the Deepathoon stone pillar, bringing an end to a prolonged legal battle over the ceremonial lighting.

The flame was lit at 5.02 pm amid tight security, with devotees gathered at the foothills and near the temple watching the historic moment from a distance.

As the flame flickered to life, devotees broke into chants of “Muruganukku Arogara” and “Vetrivel Muruganukka”, invoking Lord Murugan and seeking his blessings. Several worshippers folded their hands in prayer, while some were seen shedding tears as they witnessed the ceremony.

The lighting took place under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed receivers, with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) providing security around the hill.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu government over what it termed a “willful and brazen” violation of its earlier directive on the Karthigai Deepam issue. The court had ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon atop Thirupparankundram hill on Saturday.

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The apex court had also suspended the board of trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple and handed over security arrangements for the temple and the hill to the CRPF, citing the state police’s failure to implement its earlier orders.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon as a one-time measure. However, on November 24, the lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillayar Mandapam and not at the stone pillar, prompting further legal intervention.

Saturday’s ceremony thus marked the culmination of a contentious legal dispute over the traditional lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thirupparankundram.

(With PTI inputs)