New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene over the inadequate representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in the higher judiciary, pointing out that a community accounting for less than 5% of India's population holds over 40% of the seats in the Supreme Court.

In a three-page letter to the President on Friday, Gavai expressed strong dissent and disappointment over recent judicial appointments and transfers, alleging that candidates from one particular community were being favoured at the expense of diversity, inclusivity and merit.

"A community that is under 5 per cent of the country's population has had over 40 per cent representation in the Supreme Court, which has risen manifold in the recent past," he said.

Of the 715 High Court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to SCs, 16 to STs, 89 to OBCs and 37 to minority communities. Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai

Gavai, the first Buddhist and the second Dalit after K G Balakrishnan to head the Indian judiciary, said he had consistently upheld the principles of diversity and inclusion during his tenure as CJI and as a member of the collegium.

He said adequate representation had been ensured for different sections of society, including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women and communities from the forward sections.

"However, in the recent past, disturbing events have unfolded, showing complete disregard to principles of merit and inclusivity," he said, without naming his successor, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The former CJI alleged that recent appointments and transfers had ignored diversity, inclusion and merit, with candidates from a particular section being favoured over others, including marginalised communities and women.

He cited government data showing that of the 715 High Court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to SCs, 16 to STs, 89 to OBCs and 37 to minority communities.

Roughly three out of every four judges in constitutional courts belonged to the general category, he said. For appointments between January 2021 and January 2026, the share of forward communities was close to 80%, while OBCs, who account for an estimated 40-50% of the population, had received less than 14% representation in the higher judiciary.

Gavai also flagged the absence of caste-wise data on Supreme Court appointments, describing the lack of transparency as part of the problem.

He urged the President to acknowledge the issue and intervene to uphold the constitutional principle of equal representation in the higher judiciary.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Writing as a concerned citizen and former head of the collegium, Gavai said recent developments had created a perception that recommendations were increasingly being made to favour a single community.

He referred to political scientist George Gadbois's study of the Supreme Court's first four decades, which found that a community comprising around one-nineteenth of the population held more than a third of judgeships between 1950 and 1989. The study pointed to the disproportionate representation of the Brahmin community.

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Gavai also questioned recent transfers of High Court judges and appointments of Chief Justices, alleging that merit had been overlooked in some decisions.

He cited the transfer of a Chief Justice from one High Court to a smaller one and subsequently to one of the smallest High Courts, before being moved to a prominent High Court, which he claimed was a reward for belonging to a particular community.

The former CJI said the move had resulted in a meritorious and hardworking Chief Justice being transferred to a smaller High Court to make way for the other judge, potentially demoralising hardworking judges, including those from marginalised communities.