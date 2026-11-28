New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of pushing India towards dictatorship, alleging that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would undermine democracy and give the ruling party an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to retain power.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi described the proposed delimitation exercise as a “blank cheque” for the BJP to alter constituency boundaries to its advantage, weaken the representation of marginalised communities and target opposition leaders.

He alleged that the move was an attempt by the BJP to find a new way to remain in power after the Congress exposed what it calls ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

“What is happening is that the BJP is pushing India into a dictatorship. For more than a decade, they fooled this country by making us believe that the BJP was winning elections legitimately. That was not the case,” Gandhi said.

He also described the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a “fake election” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a fake, illegal prime minister, alleging that Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had helped him come to power.

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Gandhi claimed that 14 crore people who voted for Modi in the 2024 election were either non-existent or fake voters. These allegations were strongly rejected by the BJP.

Referring to the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, Gandhi said the figure represented a threat to Indian democracy and the future of the younger generation.

“Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. The idea is to give Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a blank canvas to redraw India's electoral map,” he said.

He further alleged that the delimitation exercise could undermine social justice by weakening the representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities. He also claimed that the proposed changes would give the BJP an electoral advantage for decades.

Gandhi cited the delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that constituencies had been redrawn to favour the ruling party.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of attempting to influence the proposed delimitation commission. He claimed that Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with a former Supreme Court judge selected by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would determine the exercise.

Demanding changes to the proposed framework, Gandhi said the Lok Sabha’s existing strength of 543 seats should be retained, and delimitation should be based on the 2027 census, including caste-based population data, rather than the 2011 census.

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He also called for an impartial, all-party delimitation commission and demanded that the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women include a sub-quota for OBC women.

Gandhi made the remarks after a two-hour meeting with leaders of INDIA bloc parties, where the opposition decided to jointly oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bill in Parliament.

The Centre is expected to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The proposed legislation seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies by increasing the seat allocation of states and Union Territories by 50 per cent.

Under the proposal, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would increase to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The maximum strength of state legislative assemblies would also rise from 500 to 650.

The revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened to discuss the legislation, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet from November 30 and the Rajya Sabha from December 2. The special sitting will conclude on December 3.