Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to DMK president MK Stalin to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills, even as the Tamil Nadu ruling party has already announced its decision to support the revised legislation.

In a post on X on Sunday, Rahul said senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would visit Chennai to meet Stalin and seek the DMK's support in opposing the proposed constitutional amendments.

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"An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India," Rahul said, alleging that the proposed exercise would allow the BJP and RSS to redraw India's electoral map to their advantage.

He also praised Stalin for standing firm against what he described as anti-Tamil forces, and called for a united fight to protect the Constitution and the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Responding to Rahul, Stalin thanked the Congress leader for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states.

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Stalin said the party had always taken decisions keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people as its foremost consideration. He asserted that the DMK would not compromise on this approach.

"We will not compromise on this path, and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," he wrote.

The exchange comes a day after the DMK announced its decision to support the Centre's revised delimitation proposal following assurances that Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats would not be reduced.

The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai. Party MP A Raja said the Centre had accepted the DMK's demand to protect Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats. Under the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, the state's share would marginally rise to 7.21 per cent.

The DMK had also demanded that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, be retained for another 25 years. According to A Raja, this demand has been incorporated into the revised proposal.

The party had earlier strongly opposed the delimitation exercise, with Stalin even burning a copy of the Bill during protests.

The revised legislation proposes to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats, with a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory. The move is linked to the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

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While the DMK has agreed to support the revised proposal, the Congress and several other INDIA bloc parties continue to oppose it, arguing that the delimitation exercise could affect democratic representation and the interests of states.

The Centre is expected to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, during the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30.