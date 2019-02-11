Attack on CPM leaders that led to Ariyil Shukoor murder: 11 IUML workers let off

The Additional Sessions Court in Kannur on Tuesday acquitted 12 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers who were charged with an attempt to murder Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P Jayararajan and former legislator TV Rajesh in Kannur.

The incident took place in Ariyil village in Kannur district on February 20, 2012.

The charge was that a group of Muslim League workers had attempted to kill Jayarajan and Rajesh after blocking their vehicle. Jayarajan was the district secretary of the CPM and Rajesh represented the Kalliasseri Assembly constituency at the time of the incident.

The alleged attack had triggered political violence in several parts of Kannur district.

A few hours after the incident, CPM workers allegedly hacked Muslim League worker Ariyil Shukoor. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the murder case, named Jayarajan and Rajesh in the charge sheet filed at the Thalassery Sessions Court in 2019.

'Verdict a tight slap on CPM'

Muslim League leader K M Shaji said Tuesday’s verdict was a tight slap on CPM’s politics of violence.

“The verdict exposed CPM’s modus operandi to kill its political rivals. The attack on CPM leaders was fabricated to kill Shukoor. In his death, we lost an energetic party worker. The verdict gives much relief to the innocent Muslim League workers who were charged with false cases,” he said.

P Jayarajan said he would respond after receiving a copy of the verdict.