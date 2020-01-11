Maradu buildings - from construction to demolition | Timeline

Four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kerala's Ernakulam district would be demolished on Saturday and Sunday as per the Supreme Court's order over violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Here we take a brief look into how the buildings came up on environmentally sensitive zone before they came under legal scrutiny and finally being razed to comply with the orders of the apex court of the country.

2006-07

The erstwhile Maradu panchayat gave permission for constructing these buildings. As per the Kerala Municipal Building norms, constructions in the Coastal Regulation Zone should be left for the consideration of the Coastal Zone Management Authority. The permission was given without following this guideline. Then the government asked the panchayat secretary to quash the permission.

2007 June

Show-cause notices were issued to the builders but they approached the High Court against this. After securing an interim stay, the petitioners completed the construction. Owners started occupying the flats.

September 19, 2012

The single-judge bench of the High Court pronounced order in favour of the builders.

June 2, 2015

The division bench upheld the single judge's order.

November 11, 2015

The review petition against the HC order is dismissed.

December 2015

The Coastal Zone Management Authority approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order.

May 8, 2019

The Supreme Court bench, comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha, ordered to demolish the apartment complexes within a month.

June 6, 2019

Builders Holyfaith and Alfa Ventures gave review petitions.

July 11, 2019

The Supreme Court rejected the review petitions submitted by the property owners against the order on demolition.

September 20, 2019

Chief Secretary Tom Jose stated in the SC that demolishing the flat could adversely affect the environment. The Chief Secretary then came at the receiving end of the apex court’s harsh observations over the delay in executing its demolition order.

September 27, 2019

The SC directs that the flat owners be given Rs 25 lakh each as compensation.

October 18, 2019

Pre-demolition work begins.

January 11, 2020

Holyfaith H20 at Kundannoor and Alfa Serene Flat at Nettoor demolished.

January 12, 2020

Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram demolished.