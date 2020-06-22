{{head.currentUpdate}}

Minister VS Sunil Kumar enters self-quarantine after health worker tests positive

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Minister for Agriculture VS Sunil Kumar entered self-quarantine on Monday after a health worker he met during a conference tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur.  

The health worker had participated in a conference summoned by the minister at the Thrissur Corporation Office on June 15.

Thirteen individuals took part in the meeting. The health and administrative sections of the Thrissur Corporation Office was closed after the health worker tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Sixteen individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of active cases in the district to 116. Kerala currently, has 1,492 active COVID-19 cases.

