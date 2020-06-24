Kerala SSLC results to be announced on June 30, Higher Secondary on July 10

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala SSLC or class 10 examination results will be announced on June 30, along with the THSLC and AHSLC results.

Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examination results will be declared on July 10, General Education Department Director said on Wednesday.

Tabulation and revaluation of papers are pending. The valuation of second year Higher Secondary examination answer sheets are under progress, Pareeksha Bhavan Secretary K I Lal had said earlier.

The results will be made available in the following sites: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Though the examinations began on March 10, they were stopped on March 19 following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were later resumed from May 26 to May 30.

Meanwhile, several media reported that a final decision regarding the cancellation of pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations is likely to be made on Thursday.



The Board was compelled to reconsider its decision to conduct the board examinations in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Students and parents across the country too had appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter after the Board posted the dates for these examinations in May.