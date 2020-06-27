{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala's summer bumper lottery results out: First prize of Rs 6 crore for Palakkad

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Kerala's summer bumper lottery results out: First prize of Rs 6 crore for Palakkad
SHARE

Cherpulassery, Palakkad: The results of the Kerala government's summer bumper lottery have been announced, giving some cheer to people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The first prize of Rs 6 crore was bagged by the ticket, SE 208304, which was sold at Thootha in Palakkad.
KERALA
Rs 10 likely to be minimum bus fare in Kerala during COVID-19

The lucky winner is yet to be identified.

The prized ticket was sold by retail lottery seller Subash Bose, who had bought it from the Sree Shastha Lottery Agency in Cherpulassery. The Prabhu Lottery Agency at Ottapalam had bought the ticket from the lottery office and passed it on to the Sree Shastha Agency.

Two winners of the second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and one third prize winner of Rs 5 lakh were also from Palakkad.

The draw for the summer bumper should have taken place in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES