Kerala's summer bumper lottery results out: First prize of Rs 6 crore for Palakkad

Cherpulassery, Palakkad: The results of the Kerala government's summer bumper lottery have been announced, giving some cheer to people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The first prize of Rs 6 crore was bagged by the ticket, SE 208304, which was sold at Thootha in Palakkad.

The lucky winner is yet to be identified.

The prized ticket was sold by retail lottery seller Subash Bose, who had bought it from the Sree Shastha Lottery Agency in Cherpulassery. The Prabhu Lottery Agency at Ottapalam had bought the ticket from the lottery office and passed it on to the Sree Shastha Agency.

Two winners of the second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and one third prize winner of Rs 5 lakh were also from Palakkad.

The draw for the summer bumper should have taken place in March but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.