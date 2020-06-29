Kerala SSLC results to be announced tomorrow at 2pm | Here's how to check results

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will be declared at 2pm on Tuesday along with the THSLC and AHSLC results.

Minister of Education C Raveendranath will declare the results.

Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examination results will be declared on July 10.

The results will be made available in the following sites: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Results through PRD Live app

This year's SSLC results will also be made available in 'PRD Live' app, the official mobile app of Public Relations Department.

The results will be available online immediately after the official declaration of the results.

Candidates may access detailed results by entering the registration number in a link on the home page. The PRD app may be dowloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

The app which posts data through cloud computing uses auto scaling technology, which expands the bandwidth according to the traffic. Last year over 41 lakh candidates accessed the results through PRD app.

Though the examinations began on March 10, they were stopped on March 19 following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were later resumed from May 26 to May 30.