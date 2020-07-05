Police stop film artistes' meet in COVID containment zone in Kochi, no decision on pay cut

Kochi: Police stopped a meeting of the film artistes' organisation - The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) – in Kochi on Friday because it was held at a hotel in a COVID-19 containment zone.

The outfit's executive committee meeting was expected to announce artistes' pay cuts to revive the ailing film industry in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Its general secretary Idavela Babu, vice- presidents Mukesh, Ganesh and members Siddique, Asif Ali and Rachana Narayankutty participated in the deliberations.

However, the police asked them to wind up the meeting half-way through because no gatherings were allowed in a COVID-19 containment zone.

Later, the police shut down the hotel following directives from the district administration.

Protests

The police intervened after Congress workers protested in front of the hotel. The protesters demanded that the meeting should be called off as the hotel lies in Ward No. 46 of the Kochi Corporation (Chakkarapparambu).

They dispersed after getting assurance from the police that action would be taken against AMMA office-bearers and the hotel management.

AMMA general secretary Idavela Babu said he and his colleagues did not know about the restrictions. "We decided to stop the meeting when we came to know about the curbs. We will meet later," he said.

Decision on pay cut later

The meeting reportedly decided to reduce up to 50 per cent of the artistes' remuneration.

However, Babu denied the reports. "No such decision has been taken as we could not complete the meeting," he said.

The film producers' association had earlier announced artistes' pay cuts unilaterally.

AMMA had taken strong objection to it as the decision was taken without due discussions.

