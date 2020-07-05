{{head.currentUpdate}}

Eight Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala

Eight Keralites die of COVID-19 outside Kerala
Geetha, Baby M Vargheese, Suresh Babu, Prabhakaran, Shaji, Jonson Paul and Jamsheer (L to R)
Kottayam: Eight more Keralites lost their lives to the COVID-19 on Saturday. While the virus claimed six lives in the Gulf region, two lives were lost in Mumbai and Delhi.

Kothamangalam native Baby, 33, Kozhikode native Jamsheer, 31, Pathanamthitta native Ratheesh, 32, Kollam native Suresh Babu, 56, Pathanamthitta native Johnson Paul, 44, succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia.

Baby is survived by his wife Anju who is a nurse in Riyadh's German hospital.

Thrissur native Prabhakaran, 68, died due to COVID-19 in Kuwait. Chengannur native Shaji John, 56, died in Delhi and Vaikom native Geetha, 50, succumbed to the virus in Mumbai.

Geetha's 26-year-old son is under treatment as he was also tested positive.

