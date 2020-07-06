Veteran leader K R Gowri's 102nd birthday to be a low-key affair

Alappuzha: Former Kerala minister and veteran politician K R Gowri's 102nd birthday falls on Tuesday. The left stalwart has instructed not to hold any celebrations this year owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Her supporters have been marking the day with much fanfare over the years.

Though the celebrations will be skipped, her kin will ensure that the delectable Ambalapuzha Palpayasam will be served on the special day just like in the earlier years. Her birthday falls on the Thiruvonam star in the Mithunam month of the Malayalam calendar.

As she is under reverse quarantine, the centenarian does not venture out nor are visitors allowed. But sometimes she steps out on to the courtyard of her house at Chathanad in Alappuzha.

In September 2019 she had sought treatment at the Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. And that was the last time she travelled outside her home.

In her 101 years, this is the first time that Gowri is experiencing such an isolation. Even her television has not been functioning for the past four months. Though she is aware of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has not got a full grasp of its impact on the world.

Her niece gives her company and attends to her needs.

She skims through the newspaper, only reading the main headlines. Or someone might read aloud the other news articles to her.

Stays connected via letters

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had telephoned the veteran politician last month and informed her about his daughter Veena's wedding. Gowri passed on her wishes and even wrote a letter.

Gowri's house in Chathanad.

When she heard of the demise of veteran politician M P Veerendra Kumar, she penned a condolence note to his family.

She does not use the phone much. She writes letters to her dear and near ones when necessary.

On strict diet

Gowri sticks to her strict diet plan. She only has some oats and one idli for breakfast. For lunch, one tablespoon of rice and some vegetables. An occasional fish fry would make her happy. Oats will return to her dinner menu.