Thiruvananthapuram: Three more Keralites succumbed to the coronavirus outside the state on Tuesday.

Kollam Chathanoor native Thomas John (Aniyankunju-53), Thrissur Vadakkekadu native Premarajan 65 and Malappuram Kottappadi native Najeeb Machingal died of Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Premachandran was running a hotel and supermarket in in Saudi Arabia's Jubail.

Over 130 Keralites have died of Covid-19 in Saudi Arabia alone.