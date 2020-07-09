Woman found dead along with husband tests +ve for COVID-19

Alappuzha: As a probe into Tuesday's suicide by a newly married couple at Chennithala, near here, was underway it has been confirmed the 20-year-old woman had COVID-19.

Devika Das, of Thulasi Bhavan in Vettiyar, Mavelikara, was found positive for coronavirus. Her husband Jithin, 30, of Unamkotuvila, Kurumbala, Pandalam, was not infected, the Alappuzha Medical College authorities informed on Thursday.

The source of Devika's infection is unknown.

The couple were found dead in their rented home near the Mahatma School in Chennithala.

Jithin, a painting worker, was found hanging, while Devika was found dead on the bed.

They were living on rent in the house for the last four months.

Devika had left her home with Jithin two years ago. The Kurattikadu police had filed a case against Jithin under the POCSO Act as Devika was then a minor.

Devika then started staying on her own in the government shelter, Alappuzha Mahila Mandiram.

The painting contractor for whom Jithin was working found the bodies.

He had gone to the house to find out why Jithin was not reporting for work.

The police found two suicide notes, which said the couple faced difficulties in life and were having financial problems.

Quarantine for cops at the spot

About 10 police officials who were investigating the case have been asked to go on quarantine. The Chengannur RDO had also visited the house.

Kerala reported 301 new COVID cases on Wednesday. The state now has a total of 6,195 positive cases, of which 3,559 have recovered.

According to official figures, till Wednesday, 27 people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

